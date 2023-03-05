Three events today to commemorate centenary of Ballyseedy massacre

Three events are being held today to commemorate the centenary of the Ballyseedy massacre.

This follows a number of events in Tralee, Killarney, and Knocknagoshel yesterday, marking 100 years since Civil War atrocities.

Part of the main N21 road will be closed for today’s commemorations at the Ballyseedy memorial.

Advertisement

Following the deaths of five Free State soldiers in Knocknagoshel on March 6th 1923, nine Republican prisoners were taken to Ballyseedy and tied to a landmine which was detonated, killing eight of them.

Three events are being held today at the Ballyseedy memorial to commemorate the centenary of this.

Sinn Féin is holding its commemoration of the Ballyseedy massacre at 12 noon today.

Advertisement

Party president, Mary Lou McDonald will give the main oration, after which she’ll accompany relatives to Knocknagoshel, where five Free State soldiers were killed by the IRA.

At 2pm, Republican Sinn Féin will host an event at the Ballyseedy memorial; Galway councillor Tom Curran will give the oration.

At 3.30pm, the National Graves Association and Ballyseedy Memorial Committee will hold a non-political gathering at Ballyseedy, where historian, Dr Tim Horgan will give an oration.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council is closing the N21 from the Ballygarry Roundabout to the Ballyseedy Roundabout between 11am and 6pm today to facilitate these events.