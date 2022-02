The average cost of a three-bed semi-detached house in Kerry was €240,000 during the second half of 2021.

That’s according to the latest report by the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers, in association with the Sunday Independent.

It shows the average cost of a four-bed semi-detached house in Kerry was €290,000 during that time, while a two-bed apartment cost €145,000 between July and December.