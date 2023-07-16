Advertisement
Three artistic Kerry projects to benefit from Creative Climate Action Fund

Jul 16, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Three artistic Kerry projects to benefit from Creative Climate Action Fund
Photo: Pixabay
Three projects in Kerry are to benefit from government funding for creative and artistic initiatives.

The three projects will receive funding under the new Creative Climate Action Fund, which will see €5.8 million go towards 43 creative projects all over Ireland.

Brilliant Ballybunion, an exploration of how to protect biodiversity in the seaside town, is one of the beneficiaries.

Creative Coastal Resilience at the Maharees and an eco-visual workshop for people with intellectual disabilities, The Eco-Makers, will also receive funding.

The Creative Ireland initiative supports creative, cultural and artistic projects that build awareness around climate change and empower citizens to make meaningful behavioural changes.

The funding was welcomed by Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley.

