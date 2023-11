Tens of thousands of visitors are in Killarney this week for Ireland's oldest arts festival.

Established in 1897, Oireachtas na Samhna celebrates traditional music, art and storytelling.

Some 900 people will take part in 60 competitions hosted in venues throughout Killarney.

This is the ninth time since 2010 that Killarney has hosted the prestigious event.

For more information, go to https://www.antoireachtas.ie/oireachtas-na-samhna/