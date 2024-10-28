Former Fianna Fáil TD Thomas McEllistrim has announced that he will be a candidate in the general election for the Independent Ireland party.

Thomas McEllistrim was a Kerry North Fianna Fáil TD for nine years until 2011, a two-term County Councillor and former Mayor of Tralee.

He ran as an independent candidate in the local elections, and narrowly lost out on a Kerry County council seat by 7 votes.

Mr McEllistrim says he’s committed to increasing the availability of affordable homes in Kerry, greater investment into University Hospital Kerry and promises a balanced approach to immigration.