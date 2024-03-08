Thomas Fitzmaurice of the TLI Group named Kerry Business Leader

Thomas Fitzmaurice from the TLI Group has been named the 2024 Kerry Business Leader.

The award was presented to Mr Fitzmaurice at a Business Leaders Dinner held in Tralee last night.

Former Kerry Group CEO Denis Brosnan received a Lifetime Contribution Award while Mariana Kobal and Shane Hassett founders of WAZP were named the Emerging Business Leaders.

The Abbeydorney based TLI Group employs over 1,200 people. It increased its staff numbers by 138 in 2023 and hopes to increase by a further 140 this year.

The utility infrastructural consultancy has an extensive portfolio of domestic, national and international projects and was praised for its drive and ambition.

Accepting the award Mr Fitzmaurice said the TLI Group was a Kerry story and would be celebrating 25 years of trading this year. He said that he was honoured to accept the award on behalf of everyone in TLI and he singled out his parents and his family for their support.

He said the 1,200 staff employed by the group consist of 33 nationalities and they took a particular pride in being entrusted with national projects.

Mr Fitzmaurice said it had been an incredible journey, but that the TLI Group feels sure that it is only at the start with lots of opportunities ahead.

Denis Brosnan was described as one of the most respected business leaders in Ireland and epitomises what it is to be a doer. Accepting the Lifetime Contribution Award Mr Brosnan said he felt honoured that Kerry people would see fit to name him in this way. He urged business managers in the room to know and believe in their own ability.

Mariana Kobal and Shane Hassett from global supply chain company for 3D Printing, WAZP were named as Emerging Business Leaders for 2024 and were described as leading with integrity and vision.

The awards are organised by the Kerry Innovation Centre and supported by KCC and EY.