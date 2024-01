Over €3000 in fines were handed down at a sitting of Tralee District Court this week for unpaid TV licences.

Evidence was heard from An Post in relation to cases against 30 people who were summoned to the court on Wednesday.

Judge David Waters struck off a number of incidents, due to a lack of evidence in the charges.

Advertisement

However, over twenty individuals were issued with fines - ranging between €147 - €350 - for non-payment of TV licences.