Almost 1-in-10 single adults in emergency accommodation for first time because of parental relationship breakdown

Mar 12, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Almost 1 in 10 single adults in the southwest, using emergency accommodation for the first time, is homeless because their relationship with a parent broke down.

That's according to research published by Cork Simon Community which shows younger adults - those under the age of 44 - are most at risk of homelessness.

Cork Simon's Home Truths paper shows an increasing proportion of younger single adults are forced to live with their parents because of out-of-reach rent prices, low housing stock and limited social housing.

This group is also over-represented in emergency accommodation.

Almost 40 per cent of adults in the southwest region are aged between 25 and 44, but this cohort makes up nearly 60 per cent of adults in the region’s emergency accommodation.

In 2022, a third of 25 to 29-year-olds lived with their parents.

This compares to a quarter in 2011 - despite three quarters of them working full-time.

Home Truths author Sophie Johnston says the lack of affordable and secure housing is forcing many single people back into their childhood bedrooms:

The report concludes younger single adults, particularly 30–34-year-olds, are increasingly reliant on the private rental market to live independently.

