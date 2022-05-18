A Fáilte Ireland campaign to address staff shortages in hospitality is not going to benefit businesses this year, that’s according to the co-owner of the Thatch Lisselton, Joanne Riordan.

The restaurant, which employs between 15-20 people, will close for good at the end of this month, citing difficulties in getting staff and price increases.

Fáilte Ireland has unveiled a €700,000 campaign to address staff shortages in the hospitality sector called ‘Works For Me’.

Joanne Riordan welcomes the campaign, but says it will come too late for struggling businesses this summer.