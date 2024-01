The puffin, a bird synonymous with Kerry’s Skelligs islands, could disappear from the country by 2050.

That’s according to University College Cork’s Dr John Barimo, an expert coastal ecologist.

It’s predicted 90% of puffins could be gone from Ireland and Britain by 2050.

Advertisement

Dr Barimo says there’s evidence puffins nesting on the Skelligs are already being impacted by climate change.