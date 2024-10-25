The Ashe Hotel recognised at the Irish Hotel Awards

The Ashe Hotel has been awarded with the Highly Commended Award for Boutique Hotel of the Year at the Irish Hotel Awards.

The award recognises the hotel's continued investment in its product, dedication to guest service, innovation, and hospitality excellence.

Advertisement

The awards ceremony took place last Tuesday at the Johnstown Estate in Co. Meath and celebrates excellence in the Irish hospitality industry.

Advertisement

Brian Scally, General Manager of The Ashe Hotel, says: “This achievement is a testament to the passion, dedication, and hard work of our entire team, who strive to deliver exceptional experiences to our guests. The award also acknowledges the 20 new deluxe bedrooms and suites at the hotel, further enhancing our offering and ensuring that our guests enjoy the highest levels of comfort during their stay.’