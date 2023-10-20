Several Kerry hotels and staff honoured at Irish Hotel Awards

Several Kerry hotels and their staff were named Munster winners and two picked up national honours at the recent Irish Hotel Awards.
They are recognised as a benchmark of quality for properties in Ireland.
Dingle Skellig Hotel was named Munster and overall national winner of two categories - Waterside Wedding Venue and 4 Star Hotel of the Year.
Killarney’s Gleneagle Hotel and Apartments won the Munster and national title of Family Hotel of the Year.
A full list of winners is available is below.
Irish Hotel Awards 2023 Star Award winners:
Receptionist of the Year, Munster: Maria Sousa, The Brehon, Killarney
Revenue Manager of the Year, Munster: Ann McCann, Gleneagle Hotel & Apartments, Killarney
Housekeeper of the Year, Munster: Justyna Evans, Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee
The Irish Hotel Awards 2023 winners:
Boutique Hotel of the Year, Munster: Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee
Family Hotel of the Year, Munster and Ireland winner: Gleneagle Hotel & Apartments, Killarney
Romantic Hotel of the Year, Munster: The Lake Hotel, Killarney
Social Media Marketing Award, Munster: The Brehon Hotel, Killarney
Spa Experience of the Year, Munster: Killarney Plaza Hotel
Waterside Wedding Venue, Munster and Ireland winner: Dingle Skellig Hotel
4 Star Hotel of the Year, Munster and Ireland winner: Dingle Skellig Hotel