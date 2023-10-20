Advertisement
Several Kerry hotels and staff honoured at Irish Hotel Awards

Oct 20, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Several Kerry hotels and staff honoured at Irish Hotel Awards
Dingle Skellig Hotel was named Munster and overall national winner of two categories - Waterside Wedding Venue and 4 Star Hotel of the Year at the Irish Hotel Awards 2023
Several Kerry hotels and their staff were named Munster winners and two picked up national honours at the recent Irish Hotel Awards.

They are recognised as a benchmark of quality for properties in Ireland.

Dingle Skellig Hotel was named Munster and overall national winner of two categories - Waterside Wedding Venue and 4 Star Hotel of the Year.

Killarney’s Gleneagle Hotel and Apartments won the Munster and national title of Family Hotel of the Year.

A full list of winners is available is below.

 

Irish Hotel Awards 2023 Star Award winners:

Receptionist of the Year, Munster: Maria Sousa, The Brehon, Killarney

Revenue Manager of the Year, Munster: Ann McCann, Gleneagle Hotel & Apartments, Killarney

Housekeeper of the Year, Munster: Justyna Evans, Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee

 

The Irish Hotel Awards 2023 winners:

Boutique Hotel of the Year, Munster: Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee

Family Hotel of the Year, Munster and Ireland winner: Gleneagle Hotel & Apartments, Killarney

Romantic Hotel of the Year, Munster: The Lake Hotel, Killarney

Social Media Marketing Award, Munster: The Brehon Hotel, Killarney

Spa Experience of the Year, Munster: Killarney Plaza Hotel

Waterside Wedding Venue, Munster and Ireland winner: Dingle Skellig Hotel

4 Star Hotel of the Year, Munster and Ireland winner: Dingle Skellig Hotel

 

Dingle Skellig Hotel was named Munster and overall national winner of two categories - Waterside Wedding Venue and 4 Star Hotel of the Year at the Irish Hotel Awards 2023

 

Killarney native Ann McCann of The Gleneagle Hotel was awarded Best Revenue Manager in Munster at the Irish Hotel Awards.
The hotel was also named Family Hotel of the Year for Munster and all of Ireland.
Celebrating with Ann are hotel heads of department along with Hotel General Manager, John Dolan, left, and CEO Gleneagle Group, right, Patrick O'Donoghue.
Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

 

Killarney native Ann McCann was honoured for her work with The Gleneagle Hotel at the Irish Hotel Awards recently, when she won Best Revenue Manager in Munster.
The hotel was also named winner of the Family Hotel of the Year.
Pictured are Hotel General Manager, John Dolan, left, and CEO Gleneagle Group, Patrick O'Donoghue.
Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

 

