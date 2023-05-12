Over 40 tourism businesses attended Fáilte Ireland networking event in Tralee

Over 40 tourism businesses attended a recent special networking event hosted by Fáilte Ireland for Tralee and North Kerry.
The aim of the sessions at the Ashe Hotel in Tralee was to communicate and reinforce the impacts of collaboration and cross selling in tourism for businesses.
It also gave the attendees an opportunity to make new and renew old connections through the networking sessions.
At a special networking event hosted by Fáilte Ireland for the Tralee and North Kerry tourism industry in The Ashe Hotel, Tralee. Over 40 tourism businesses attended the event, which brought businesses from Tralee and North Kerry together in a central meeting location at The Ashe Hotel. The objective of the networking sessions was to communicate and reinforce the impacts of collaboration and cross selling in tourism for businesses and to provide them with the opportunity to forge new and renew old connections through the networking sessions. From left, Helen O'Connor-Barry, Kerry County Council, Michelle King, The Rose Hotel, Brian Carr, Rose of Tralee International Festival, Veronica O'Connor, Fáilte Ireland, Marie Galvin, Ballygarry Hotel, Sharon Houlihan, Fáilte Ireland. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC**
