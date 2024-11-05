Advertisement
Tesco Ireland to provide 20 temporary festive jobs in Kerry

Nov 5, 2024 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Tesco Ireland has announced plans to create almost 1,200 temporary festive roles across its stores nationwide.

This includes 20 temporary festive jobs for stores in Kerry.

The roles are designed to offer flexible hours and a variety of shift options making them attractive for those looking for work over the festive season.

Maurice Kelly, People Director at Tesco Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be creating almost 1,200 additional festive roles across the country this Christmas with 20 roles in Kerry. We know how important it is to offer meaningful and flexible job opportunities, alongside offering existing colleagues the chance to benefit from additional seasonal hours too.”

 

