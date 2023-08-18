Advertisement
Tesco introduces free virtual GP services and enhanced wellbeing supports for its employees in Kerry

Aug 18, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Tesco has introduced free virtual GP services with enhanced wellbeing support for its employees in Kerry.

The enhanced wellbeing service package will benefit 13,000 Tesco colleagues across Ireland with additional discounted rates for family members.

Colleagues who consult with the online doctor can also have a private prescription issued by the GP and sent to their chosen pharmacy.

Tesco have also relaunched its 24/7 365-day Employee Assistance, with services such as access to confidential telephone counselling and mental health supports, financial assistance, legal assistance and cancer support.

 

