Ten Siamsa Tíre performers travelling to America to perform at annual Big E Festival

Sep 16, 2024 09:29 By radiokerrynews
Ten Siamsa Tíre community cast performers are travelling to Springfield in West Massachusetts to perform at the annual Big E Festival.

The festival runs from the 13th until the 29th of September, and attracts over 1.4 million visitors across the week.

The opportunity was made possible following a Siamsa Tíre performance at the Blasket Centre last year, and through connections between the Dingle Peninsula and Springfield.

The performance opportunity was developed through Jamie Ó Flannúra, who has travelled to the Big E Fair for the past 2 years promoting the Dingle Peninsula.

The performers are from areas right across the county including Tralee, Killarney and west Kerry.

 

