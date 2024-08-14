Advertisement
News

Siamsa Tíre hires north Kerry native as new CEO

Aug 14, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Siamsa Tíre has hired a Kerry native as its new CEO.

Angela Ryan Whyte from north Kerry took up her role in the organisation this week.

She is a past pupil of Kilflynn National School and Presentation Secondary School in Tralee and says her passion for the arts began with her first stage experience in Siamsa Tíre.

Ms Ryan Whyte, along with the rest of the Siamsa Tíre team, intends to deliver a "diverse programme of different art forms", to create new Siamsa Tíre productions, and to honour Siamsa Tíre’s traditional heritage.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Siamsa Tíre said during her various professional artistic endeavours, Ms Ryan Whyte has advocated for inclusive arts practices and has been proactive in approaching diversity, equity and inclusion from both an artist engagement and audience development perspective

Angela Ryan Whyte has worked as an actor, playwright, director, producer, and drama facilitator, and toured nationally and internationally.

She co-founded the national playwriting festival, ‘Scripts’, a platform for playwrights to develop their craft and connect with enthusiastic theatregoers.

