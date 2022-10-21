Ten Kerry IFA County Executive members pass vote of no confidence in County Chair

Some of the members of Kerry IFA County Executive have passed a vote of no confidence in their County Chair.

The statement, deemed to be from the majority of Kerry IFA County Officers and signed by ten people, demands that the County Chair immediately stands down from his position.

It also claims the grouping wrote to senior IFA officials earlier this month on the matter but have yet to receive a response to the issues raised.

The IFA National Council is set to meet on Monday about complaints made against several Kerry IFA members.