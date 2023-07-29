Advertisement
Temporary road closure during Caherciveen Music and Arts Festival

Jul 29, 2023 10:09 By radiokerrynews
Temporary road closure during Caherciveen Music and Arts Festival
Kerry County Council has decided to temporarily close a road in South Kerry.

The road will close to facilitate the Caherciveen Festival of Music and the Arts.

Church Street, Bridge Street and O’Connell’s Street will close from 7pm to midnight from Friday August 4th to Sunday the 6th.

The road from Banks Corner to behind the existing library will close from 9am on Wednesday August 2nd to 12 noon on Tuesday August 8th to facilitate the funfair.

A traffic diversion system will operate on the main approaches to the town.

