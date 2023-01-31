Advertisement
Television drama based on Ballyseedy Massacre to be screened in Kerry

Jan 31, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrynews
Television drama based on Ballyseedy Massacre to be screened in Kerry
A television drama based on the Ballyseedy Massacre is to be screened in Kerry.

Ballyseedy, which was written and presented by broadcaster and journalist, Pat Butler, will be shown at Siamsa Tíre Theatre in Tralee on February 24th.

It's part of a three-day conference on the Civil War, which will also feature a concert marking the centenary of the war in Kerry.

Entitled ‘Their Memory Will Endure’, it will take place on February 25th at Siamsa Tíre.

More information can be found on www.kerrycivilwarconference.ie.

 

