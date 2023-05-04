Teenager charged with murder of man at Tralee graveyard further remanded in custody

A teenager has been further remanded in custody in connection with the murder of a man at a Tralee graveyard last year.

43-year-old Thomas Dooley from Killarney, was killed at Rath Cemetery on October 5th, after a funeral had taken place.

His wife Siobhán Dooley was injured in the same incident.

The 17-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, is the fourth person to be charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley.

He appeared via video link before Tralee District Court today, charged with Mr Dooley's murder.

The teenager is also charged with the production of an article likely to intimidate, or capable of causing serious injury, while committing or appearing to commit serious harm to Siobhán Dooley on the same date.

The 17-year-old, who was the tenth person arrested in connection with the graveyard killing; is due to appear before Tralee District Court again next Wednesday (May 10th) for the Book of Evidence to be served.

The book of evidence is also due to be served on the same day, to the other three men charged with Mr Dooley’s murder. (41-year-old Thomas Dooley, of Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigohane Straight, Cork City; 20-year-old, Thomas Dooley also of Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigohane Straight, Cork City; and 35-year-old Patrick Dooley of Arbutus Grove, Killarney).