Teenager charged with murder of man at Tralee graveyard

A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man at a Tralee graveyard last October.

43-year-old Thomas Dooley from Killarney was killed at Rath Cemetery in Tralee on October 5th, after a funeral had taken place.

His wife Siobhán Dooley was injured in the same incident.

Advertisement

The 17-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, appeared before Tralee District Court this afternoon.

He’s the fourth person to be charged with the murder of Mr Dooley.

The 17-year-old was arrested in Cork this morning and the court heard his mother was present at the time; he was then brought to Tralee Garda Station, where he was charged.

Advertisement

He was before the court on two charges; he’s charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery on October 5th, 2022, and he’s also charged with the production of an article likely to intimidate or capable of causing serious injury while committing or appearing to commit serious harm to Siobhán Dooley on the same date.

Detective Sergeant Mark O'Sullivan gave details of arrest, charge and caution; he told the court the teenager made no reply.

The 17-year-old was remanded in detention to Oberstown Children Detention Campus; he’s due to appear before Tralee District Court again next Wednesday (May 3rd) for the Book of Evidence to be served.