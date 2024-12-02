Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards winners announced

The 2024 Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards took place in the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney on Friday night. The awards celebrates the South West's thriving tech sector.

The Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards celebrates the outstanding achievements across the tech sector in the South West of Ireland, highlighting the innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders driving growth and innovation in the region.

The winners were across a range of industry sectors including Education, Fintech, Pharmaceuticals and AI.

Advertisement

BioAtlantis was the winner of the Smart Technology Innovation Award, while Stingray Labs were awarded Tech Start Up of the Year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colaiste Gleann Lí won the Excellence in Education category, and Green Rebel was recognised in the Tech Scale Up area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NetApp came top and received the Diversity, Inclusion & Social Impact Award, while Aspen Grove was named Best Learning Work Place.

Astellas Ireland won the Environmental Sustainability Award, while ENERCON was awarded Multinational of the Year.

The McCarthy family of Fexco were named Tech Person of the Year and Louise Quill of the Tír na nÓg Children’s Foundation won the Chairperson’s Community Award.

This year’s winners represented the leadership and dynamism of the tech community, ranging from pioneering start-ups to established enterprises. The awards ceremony brought together business leaders, policymakers, and academic luminaries to celebrate the achievements of this vibrant sector.

Speaking at the event, Gerry Murphy, Chairperson of Tech Industry Alliance, said:

“Tonight, we celebrate the visionaries and changemakers shaping the future of the tech industry in the South West of Ireland. These awards are not just about recognising success; they’re about inspiring the entire community to push boundaries, innovate, and make a lasting impact. Congratulations to all our winners and finalists—you are the driving force behind our region’s tech excellence.”

Sean Ryan, Board Member of Tech Industry Alliance, added:

“The calibre of entries this year was nothing short of exceptional, highlighting the remarkable talent and innovation that exists within our region. Each of our winners embodies the spirit of collaboration and ambition that defines the South West tech ecosystem. We’re incredibly proud to support their journey and look forward to seeing their continued success.”