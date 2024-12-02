Advertisement
Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards winners announced

Dec 2, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
The 2024 Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards took place in the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney on Friday night. The awards celebrates the South West's thriving tech sector.

The Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards celebrates the outstanding achievements across the tech sector in the South West of Ireland, highlighting the innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders driving growth and innovation in the region.

The winners were across a range of industry sectors including Education, Fintech, Pharmaceuticals and AI.

BioAtlantis was the winner of the Smart Technology Innovation Award, while Stingray Labs were awarded Tech Start Up of the Year.

Diana Issac, JT O’ Sullivan and Sujeeth Neerakkal and Sandra O'Sullivan from Bio Atlantis presented with the Smart Technology Innovation Award by Sean Lotty, Cork Smart Gateway at the TIA Leaders Awards 2024S
L-R Mike Stack, Venetia Prenderville, Brian Stephenson, Claire Busman & Brendan Herlihy from Stingray Labs presented with the Tech Start Up of the Year Award by Ann Lanigan from Enterprise Ireland at the TIA Leaders Awards 2024
Colaiste Gleann Lí won the Excellence in Education category, and Green Rebel was recognised in the Tech Scale Up area.

Paudie Fleming and Marie Doody from Coáiste Gleann Lí, presented with the Excellence in Education Award by Áine Shimmin, from Trend Micro at the TIA Leaders Awards 2024
L-R Elizabeth Wallace, Jack Lenihan, Ciaran Fox, Rosty Sikpo & Veronica Flynn from Green Rebel winners of the Tech Scale Up Award at the TIA Leaders Awards 2024
NetApp came top and received the Diversity, Inclusion & Social Impact Award, while Aspen Grove was named Best Learning Work Place.

Staff from NetApp winners of the Inclusion & Social Impact Winner Award by Donal Murray, Deloitte at the TIA Leaders Awards 2024

 

Maeve Townsend & Patrick Lynch of Aspen Grove presented with the Tech Industry Alliance Skillnet Best Learning Workplace Award by Annette Coburn, Tech Industry Alliance Skillnet at the TIA Leaders Awards 2024

Astellas Ireland won the Environmental Sustainability Award, while ENERCON was awarded Multinational of the Year.

Staff from astellas presented with the Environmental Sustainability Award Winner Award by Niamh O' Sullivan, Kerry County Council at the TIA Leaders Awards 2024

 

Sinead Delaney, Noranne Stack & Sarah Sheehan from Enercon presented with the Multinational of the Year Award by Dan Hoctor, Barden Ireland at the TIA Leaders Awards 2024

The McCarthy family of Fexco were named Tech Person of the Year and Louise Quill of the Tír na nÓg Children’s Foundation won the Chairperson’s Community Award.

Mcarthy family is honoured with Tech Person of the Year at the TIA Leaders Awards 2024

 

This year’s winners represented the leadership and dynamism of the tech community, ranging from pioneering start-ups to established enterprises. The awards ceremony brought together business leaders, policymakers, and academic luminaries to celebrate the achievements of this vibrant sector.

Speaking at the event, Gerry Murphy, Chairperson of Tech Industry Alliance, said:

“Tonight, we celebrate the visionaries and changemakers shaping the future of the tech industry in the South West of Ireland. These awards are not just about recognising success; they’re about inspiring the entire community to push boundaries, innovate, and make a lasting impact. Congratulations to all our winners and finalists—you are the driving force behind our region’s tech excellence.”

Sean Ryan, Board Member of Tech Industry Alliance, added:

“The calibre of entries this year was nothing short of exceptional, highlighting the remarkable talent and innovation that exists within our region. Each of our winners embodies the spirit of collaboration and ambition that defines the South West tech ecosystem. We’re incredibly proud to support their journey and look forward to seeing their continued success.”

