Tech Industry Alliance Leaders’ Awards to be held in Killarney this year

The Tech Industry Alliance have announced that the Leaders’ Awards will take place in Killarney this year.

The event will take place in the Great Southern Hotel, on the 29th of November.

The Tech Industry Alliance Leaders’ Awards, now in their 17th year, celebrate those who are shaping the future of technology in the South-West.

Nominations for 2024 are now open, with submissions accepted until the 11th of October.

This year marks the third Leaders’ Awards under the Tech Industry Alliance, a collaboration formed in 2022.

Mayor of Kerry, Breandán Fitzgerald, commented that he is “very pleased to welcome the TIA awards to Kerry for the first time, and Kerry County Council is delighted to be associated with the event, as well as collaborating with our counterparts in Cork”.