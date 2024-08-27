Advertisement
News

Tech Industry Alliance Leaders’ Awards to be held in Killarney this year

Aug 27, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Tech Industry Alliance Leaders’ Awards to be held in Killarney this year
Pictured at Tech Industry Alliance Leaders’ Awards launch are (L-R) Sean Ryan, Chairperson, Aspen Grove & TIA Board Member; Gerry Murphy, TIA Chairperson; Niamh O’Sullivan, Director of Economic & Community Development, Kerry County Council; Ogie Sheehy, CEO, ViClarity & TIA Board Member
Share this article

The Tech Industry Alliance have announced that the Leaders’ Awards will take place in Killarney this year.

The event will take place in the Great Southern Hotel, on the 29th of November.

The Tech Industry Alliance Leaders’ Awards, now in their 17th year, celebrate those who are shaping the future of technology in the South-West.

Advertisement

Nominations for 2024 are now open, with submissions accepted until the 11th of October.

This year marks the third Leaders’ Awards under the Tech Industry Alliance, a collaboration formed in 2022.

Mayor of Kerry, Breandán Fitzgerald, commented that he is “very pleased to welcome the TIA awards to Kerry for the first time, and Kerry County Council is delighted to be associated with the event, as well as collaborating with our counterparts in Cork”.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

School leavers urged to consider further education and training courses
Advertisement
Gardaí issue appeal following alleged fraud involving fire extinguishers in South Kerry
Report shows 48% drop in available housing stock in Kerry over last four years
Advertisement

Recommended

Report shows 48% drop in available housing stock in Kerry over last four years
Gardaí issue appeal following alleged fraud involving fire extinguishers in South Kerry
Councillor disappointed by lack of political lead in redeveloping Fitzgerald Stadium
School leavers urged to consider further education and training courses
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus