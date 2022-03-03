TD says Russian ships should be banned from our waters

A TD who’s a former Army Ranger has said the Government should ban all Russian ships from entering Irish waters.

Independent deputy Cathal Berry made the statement in the Dáil this week.

It’s been reported that a cargo ship, with a Russian flag, was due to berth on the Shannon Estuary last evening.

It’s understood that it was scheduled to berth at the Aughinish Alumina plant, which is Russian-owned, but that this did not happen.

Aughinish Alumina is a major employer in the North Kerry/ West Limerick region.

A no-fly zone has been imposed on Russian aircraft.

Deputy Cathal Berry says a similar ban should be applied to that country’s shipping.