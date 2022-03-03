Advertisement
News

TD says Russian ships should be banned from our waters

Mar 3, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
TD says Russian ships should be banned from our waters TD says Russian ships should be banned from our waters
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Cathal_Berry_2020.jpg
Share this article

A TD who’s a former Army Ranger has said the Government should ban all Russian ships from entering Irish waters.

Independent deputy Cathal Berry made the statement in the Dáil this week.

It’s been reported that a cargo ship, with a Russian flag,  was due to berth on the Shannon Estuary last evening.

Advertisement

It’s understood that it was scheduled to berth at the Aughinish Alumina plant, which is Russian-owned,  but that this did not happen.

Aughinish Alumina is a major employer in the North Kerry/ West Limerick region.

A no-fly zone has been imposed on Russian aircraft.

Advertisement

Deputy Cathal Berry says a similar ban should be applied to that country’s shipping.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus