TD highlights case of teenage boy living UHK room for 56 days

Feb 15, 2024 09:20 By radiokerrynews
A TD has told the Dáil that a teenage boy has been living in a room in UHK for 56 days because of the failure of disability services.

Sinn Féin's Pa Daly said the 14-year-old lives in a room without windows off the hospital emergency department.

He claimed the room has no bed.

Deputy Daly said it's not the responsibility of University Hospital Kerry and that it is a human rights violation because the disability services haven't acted:

The Taoiseach said this in response:

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says the HSE cannot comment on individual cases.

It adds it regrets that any child is in an Emergency Department for a prolonged period.

In all such circumstances the HSE says it endeavours to work with all relevant stakeholders including the child’s family, to ensure that they receive appropriate care and intervention.

 

