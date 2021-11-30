TD claims Kerry children discriminated against waiting for vital equipment

A TD claims 18 children in Kerry and parts of Cork are being discriminated against, by having to wait for vital medical equipment.

Deputy Colm Burke raised the issue in the Dáil recently, about a waiting list for medical devices such as wheelchairs. A query to the Minister for Health revealed that in the Carlow-Kilkenny region there was no waiting list.

In the Cork-Kerry area, however, the HSE says it regrets the wait for equipment, but it's beyond its control, due to delays from manufacturers and funding issues. Deputy Burke says children living in Kerry and Cork are being discriminated against, and he's calling for the issue to be dealt with immediately.