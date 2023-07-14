TD claims gardaí’s new call system resulted in missing Killarney drug deal

A Kerry TD claims the gardaí’s new call taking system failed to respond to a recent drug dealing incident in Killarney.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice and Kerry TD, Pa Daly was contacted by a Killarney constituent who he says was badly let down by the new system.

He says a call about a drug deal to Killarney Garda Station was routed to Cork City but wasn’t answered, resulting in those involved in the deal getting away.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says a Killarney constituent contacted him recently saying she had witnessed a live drug deal in progress.

She phoned Killarney station, and the call was directed to the Cork dispatch centre but rang out.

She called again and managed to get someone in Killarney station.

Deputy Daly says, however, by the time her details were taken, the drug deal was over and those involved had fled.

The Sinn Féin TD and party spokesperson on justice says under the new Computer Aided Dispatch II (CADII) system, calls from Kerry are being routed to Cork City.

He says he understands the need for reform, but the dispatch of gardaí in what was an urgent incident didn’t occur, and speed of response should be prioritised.

He’s to raise the matter with the Garda Commissioner and the Minister for Justice.

Gardaí say the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system was introduced 35 years ago, and a replacement CADII 'Garda Safe' was rolled out in the Southern Region in the second quarter of this year.

Gardaí say it incorporates the latest control room technology and is designed to result in better real-time decisions, more efficient and effective responses, and safer deployment of Garda resources.

Calls routed through the regional control rooms are prioritised for response, based on information provided by callers; gardaí say higher priority calls will always take priority.