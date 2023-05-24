TD calls on Department of Housing to address adaption grant issue

A Kerry TD is calling on the Department of Housing and Kerry County Council to address issues surrounding the Disabled Persons Grant Scheme.

The grant enables older people and people with disabilities, living in social housing, to carry out needed adaptions in their homes.

Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly made the call, after figures released to his party revealed that over €300,000 (€302,380) in grants were not drawn down in Kerry last year.

Deputy Daly says this mean that people in the county who need housing adaptions aren’t receiving them, while the money gathers dust.

He says the issues surrounding the scheme must be looked into urgently, to ensure it can operate as intended.

