Advertisement
News

TD calls on Department of Housing to address adaption grant issue

May 24, 2023 08:05 By radiokerrynews
TD calls on Department of Housing to address adaption grant issue TD calls on Department of Housing to address adaption grant issue
Cllr Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

A Kerry TD is calling on the Department of Housing and Kerry County Council to address issues surrounding the Disabled Persons Grant Scheme.

 

The grant enables older people and people with disabilities, living in social housing, to carry out needed adaptions in their homes.

Advertisement

 

Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly made the call, after figures released to his party revealed that over €300,000 (€302,380) in grants were not drawn down in Kerry last year.

 

Advertisement

Deputy Daly says this mean that people in the county who need housing adaptions aren’t receiving them, while the money gathers dust.

 

He says the issues surrounding the scheme must be looked into urgently, to ensure it can operate as intended.

Advertisement


Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus