Advertisement
News

Tax-free income for students could address staff shortages in hospitality

Jun 21, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Tax-free income for students could address staff shortages in hospitality Tax-free income for students could address staff shortages in hospitality
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

Tax-free income for students working in the hospitality sector during their summer holidays could address staff shortages in the industry.

That’s the view of Chair of the Kerry Education and Training Board, and Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane.

He was speaking after tabling a motion on the same issue at this week’s meeting of Kerry County Council.

Advertisement

At present, students can claim tax back on their earnings, but do not automatically get tax refunds.

Cllr Finucane says allowing the students to earn tax-free from working in the sector, while not affecting their SUSI grant, would be a win-win situation.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus