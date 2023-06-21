Tax-free income for students could address staff shortages in hospitality

Tax-free income for students working in the hospitality sector during their summer holidays could address staff shortages in the industry.

That’s the view of Chair of the Kerry Education and Training Board, and Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane.

He was speaking after tabling a motion on the same issue at this week’s meeting of Kerry County Council.

At present, students can claim tax back on their earnings, but do not automatically get tax refunds.

Cllr Finucane says allowing the students to earn tax-free from working in the sector, while not affecting their SUSI grant, would be a win-win situation.