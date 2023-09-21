Advertisement
 Taoiseach urged to support industrial school memorial in Tralee

Sep 21, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
 Taoiseach urged to support industrial school memorial in Tralee
May 11th 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of the historic state apology that then Taoiseach Bertie Ahern issued to victims of residential institutions run by Church and State. To commemorate this, Miriam Moriarty Owens is calling for a memorial to be erected on the grounds of the former industrial school in Balloonagh, Tralee.
A woman who was sent to an industrial school in Tralee as a baby has asked the Taoiseach to support a memorial to honour survivors.

Miriam Moriarty Owens was 18 months old when she was sent to the former Pembroke Alms Industrial School, later known as Nazareth House, in 1959.

She spent almost 13 years there.

May 11th next year marks the 25th anniversary of the historic state apology that then Taoiseach Bertie Ahern issued to victims of residential institutions run by Church and State.

To commemorate this, Miriam Moriarty Owens is calling for a memorial to be erected on the grounds of the former industrial school in Balloonagh, Tralee.

She proposes that the memorial should be placed underneath a tree where children used to gather.

Miriam and her late sister Joan, along with other children in the institution, carved their initials on the tree.

She says it was a place where they felt safe and would be a fitting location to honour survivors and ensure the dark history of industrial schools is never forgotten.


To commemorate this, Miriam Moriarty Owens is calling for a memorial to be erected on the grounds of the former industrial school in Balloonagh, Tralee. Ms Moriarty Owens says the memorial should be placed underneath the tree where she and other children used to gather and where they carved their names. She said it was their safe place.

