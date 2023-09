The Taoiseach will address the Irish Road Haulage Association which is marking its 50th anniversary at its annual conference in Killarney tonight at 8pm.

The conference kicked off yesterday in the Gleneagle hotel.

Minister of State for Transport Jack Chambers will speak to members at 1pm.

This follows the announcement of plans to reduce speed limits earlier this week, as a response to the number of road deaths so far this year.