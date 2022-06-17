Advertisement
Taoiseach says proposed North Kerry LNG plant wouldn’t solve energy crisis

Jun 17, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Taoiseach says proposed North Kerry LNG plant wouldn't solve energy crisis
The proposed North Kerry LNG plant won’t deal with the energy crisis because of the lead-in time.

That’s according to the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, who was speaking on a visit to Kerry.

The Taoiseach says while gas will be part of our future, it’ll be a transitional fuel, and renewables are the future.

His party’s coalition partner, the Greens, are against the development of liquified natural gas infrastructure.

An Bórd Pleanála is due to make a decision in September on the planning application by Shannon LNG Ltd for a proposed LNG terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank.

The company is a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, whose CEO wrote to the Taoiseach recently, saying it’s a fast-track solution to Ireland’s energy security.

Wesley Edens says the Shannon LNG terminal can be built in 12 months, and can transition to hydrogen in the future.

Micheál Martin says this is an interesting concept, but given the length of time it’ll take to develop such LNG facilities, it won’t solve the current energy crisis.

