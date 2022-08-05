Taoiseach says projects such as Shannon LNG will have to be considered

The Taoiseach has said LNG projects, such as that proposed for the Ballylongford-Tarbert landbank will have to be considered to help offset the energy crisis.

Asked what his stance was on the Shannon Liquefied Natural Gas project, Mícheál Martin said the government was not generally against LNG, as long as it was consistent with government policy.

Advertisement

The Programme for Government prohibits the development of LNG terminals which derive gas from fracking.

Advertisement

Referencing the evolving energy crisis created by the Russian invasion, he agreed that Europe will have to turn to LNG: