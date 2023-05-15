Advertisement
Taoiseach indicates to Kerry TD functional farms will be exempt from residential land tax

May 15, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Taoiseach indicates to Kerry TD functional farms will be exempt from residential land tax
Photo: Kerry County Council
The Taoiseach has indicated people with functioning farms in Kerry will be exempt from the government’s new residential zoned land tax.

That’s according to Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae, who says he received that confirmation from the Taoiseach in recent days.

The new tax will come into effect next year, and will charge 3% of the value of the land to any owner of land which is zoned residential and serviced, but not currently in use for housing.

As of now, no exemptions have been written into the legislation, and An Bórd Pleanála has seen hundreds of appeals sent to it from farmers looking to be exempted from the zoning map.

Deputy Healy-Rae says the Taoiseach stated all functioning farms will be exempt, even if that requires primary legislation.

However, the Independent TD says Taoiseach Leo Varadkar must clarify further to avoid this level of confusion.

