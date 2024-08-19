Taoiseach in Kerry to officially open new Listowel bypass

The Taoiseach will be in Kerry today to officially open the new Listowel bypass.

Engineers expect the 62 million euro (€62 million) project will divert 7,000 vehicles a day away from Listowel town centre.

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald, the Minister for Education Norma Foley, and the Chief Executive of Transport Infrastructure Ireland Peter Walsh will be among those joining Taoiseach Simon Harris at the official opening.

The Listowel Bypass is made up of roughly 6 kilometres of single carriageway road between the N69 Tralee-Tarbert Road and the existing N69 in Ballygologue, with three new roundabouts and four new bridges.

One of the bridges, crossing the river Feale, is over 115m long.

The scheme also includes cycle and pedestrian facilities.

Contractors Wills Brothers began construction in February 2022, and the entire project was opened to the public in June.