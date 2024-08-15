Advertisement
Fianna Fáil holding selection convention for general election this evening

Aug 15, 2024 17:58 By radiokerrynews
Fianna Fáil will hold its selection convention for general election candidates to run in the Kerry constituency this evening.

Minister for Education Norma Foley, councillor Michael Cahill and councillor Mikey Sheehy will contest the convention.

Fianna Fáil's National Constituencies Committee has recommended just one candidate be selected at this convention; it’s expected that candidate will be Minister Norma Foley.

Councillor Niall Kelleher, Senator Mark Daly and Michael O'Shea had also been nominated to contest the convention but have since withdrawn their names.

