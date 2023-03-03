Advertisement
News

Taoiseach doesn’t believe it’s right to make State apology for Ballyseedy Massacre

Mar 3, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Taoiseach doesn’t believe it’s right to make State apology for Ballyseedy Massacre Taoiseach doesn’t believe it’s right to make State apology for Ballyseedy Massacre
Photo: Lorraine Teevan
Share this article

The Taoiseach doesn’t believe it’s right to make a State apology for the Ballyseedy Massacre.

Commemorations are taking place this weekend to mark 100 years since the deaths of eight men outside Tralee.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was speaking on RTÉ’s PrimeTime last night, when he was asked if it’s time for a State apology  on Ballyseedy.

Advertisement

He said he believes what happened at Ballyseedy was wrong, and shouldn’t have happened.

The Taoiseach said it was one of the many atrocities committed by both sides during the Civil War, and he doesn’t think the right approach would be to have a State apology about one atrocity, but he added he’ll reflect on that.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus