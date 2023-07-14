Advertisement
Tánaiste slams vigilante groups after Pride Week event disrupted at Tralee library

Jul 14, 2023 17:07 By radiokerrynews
The Tánaiste has hit out at vigilante groups who oppose LGBT+ books in public libraries and say they must be very strongly resisted.

Micheál Martin was speaking following an anti-LGBT+ protest by a group in Kerry yesterday.

Five protestors entered the library in Tralee during a Pride Week event for Children and began shouting their opposition before Gardaí arrived.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the protest, and Radio Kerry understands a number of people are giving statements to gardaí about the incident.

Speaking in Cork earlier, Micheál Martin said the era of banning books in Ireland is behind us:

