Tánaiste says work required on funding model for public service journalism

The Tánaiste says work is required on the funding model for public service journalism.

Speaking on a visit to Listowel, he said the Future of Media Commission in its review of the television licence, had suggested other forms of media, including local radio and print, should be funded for public service provision, and not just RTE.

Micheál Martin also feels a register of interest for people working in all media, and not just the State broadcaster, would be a welcome move.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Tánaiste, Micheál Martin was in Listowel today to officially open the Ard Chúram Fuchsia Day Care Centre for Dementia.

The facility now has two day care centres, one for people aged over 65, and the new building which will cater for people with dementia from the North Kerry area; both will operate five days a week.

Ard Chúram is a registered charity, and while it gets some funding from the HSE, significant fundraising is required annually.

Advertisement

There are 23 people working there, along with volunteers, and CE scheme participants.

The dementia service initially ran three days a week, then moved to four days, and will become a five-day service by the end of the year.

It caters for between 12 and 15 clients a day, according to Nurse Manager, Louise Hartnett.

Advertisement