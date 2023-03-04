Tánaiste says Ballyseedy massacre marks one of the lowest points of national history

The Tanaiste says the brutal massacre in Ballyseedy on the night of the 6th and 7th of March 1923 marked one of the lowest points in our national story.

Micheál Martin's been addressing the Fianna Fail Centenary Commemoration of the Ballyseedy Massacre in Tralee this afternoon.

He says even after a hundred years what happened here retains the power to shock.

He says we come here to honour the memory of those young lives lost on that night and in other events in Kerry that terrible month.