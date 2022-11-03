Advertisement
News

Tánaiste profoundly disagrees with Kerry priest’s comments about gay people going to hell

Nov 3, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Tánaiste profoundly disagrees with Kerry priest’s comments about gay people going to hell Tánaiste profoundly disagrees with Kerry priest’s comments about gay people going to hell
Photo: Lorraine Teevan
Share this article

The Tánaiste says he profoundly disagrees with the view that gay people are going to hell, if they don’t repent.

Speaking on Radio Kerry, Fr Seán Sheehy said he “absolutely” believes gay people are going to hell, unless they repent their sins.

A spokesperson for Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says he profoundly disagrees with Fr Sheehy's views, however, he added he “respects his right to express his religious beliefs freely”.

Advertisement

The Tánaiste doesn’t believe that gay people will go to hell for being who they are, nor does he believe that any man or woman can make such a judgment.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus