Tánaiste profoundly disagrees with Kerry priest’s comments about gay people going to hell

The Tánaiste says he profoundly disagrees with the view that gay people are going to hell, if they don’t repent.

Speaking on Radio Kerry, Fr Seán Sheehy said he “absolutely” believes gay people are going to hell, unless they repent their sins.

A spokesperson for Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says he profoundly disagrees with Fr Sheehy's views, however, he added he “respects his right to express his religious beliefs freely”.

The Tánaiste doesn’t believe that gay people will go to hell for being who they are, nor does he believe that any man or woman can make such a judgment.