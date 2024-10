Tánaiste Micheál Martin will canvass for Fianna Fáil in Glenbeigh, Killorglin and Killarney today.

He believes his party will win two seats in the Kerry constituency.

Sitting minister Norma Foley, Councillor Michael Cahill and Killarney solicitor Linda Gordon-Kelleher will represent Fianna Fáil in Kerry in the upcoming general election: