Fianna Fail chooses two candidates to run in general election along with Minister Norma Foley

Two people have been added to Fianna Fáil’s ticket to contest the general election in Kerry.

Councillor Michael Cahill and Killarney-based solicitor Linda Gordon-Kelleher have been ratified to run for the party.

They’ll join Minister for Education Norma Foley in a bid to secure a seat in the Dáil.

The Fianna Fáil convention was held in August with Minister for Education Norma Foley being selected to represent the party in the general election.

The party has now added Councillor Michael Cahill and Linda Gordon-Kelleher to the ticket.

Linda’s husband, councillor Niall Kelleher, had been nominated to contest the convention, but he withdrew his name along with a number of other nominees.

Cllrs Michael Cahill and Mikey Sheehy did contest the convention.

Linda Gordon-Kelleher is from Killarney and as well as being a practicing solicitor, she runs an outsource business process company with her husband and is also a farmer with a keen interest in sustainable and regenerative farming practices.

She says she’s been involved in canvassing for every election – both national and local, adding that there is no argument that Killarney has been neglected and under-represented over the past number of years and given the opportunity she will change that.

Councillor Michael Cahill has also been added to the ticket for Fianna Fáil.

Cllr Cahill was co-opted on to his father Tom's seat back in 1990 following Tom Cahill's untimely passing, and he has retained that seat for the 34 years since.

Cllr Michael Cahill also ran for the Seanad in 2002 and 2007, but he wasn’t elected.

He says he’s delighted to be given the opportunity and is looking forward to the challenge.

Cllr Cahill says his family have the longest history of unbroken service in Kerry.