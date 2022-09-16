Tánaiste feels proposed tourist tax should be local authority decision

The Tánaiste feels a decision on a proposed tourist tax, should be made by individual local authorities.

The Taxation and Welfare Commission is proposing that an accommodation tax be introduced for tourists.

This would be levied on them for every night they spend in the country to pay towards the services they use.

Advertisement

Speaking on a visit to Kerry today, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar says he wouldn’t be in favour of national Government levying such a tax.

The Tánaiste says if it was imposed, the money should be spent locally to improve the tourism offering in the area: