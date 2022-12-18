SVP Killarney among 7 beneficiaries from NBI and RISE Community Fund donations

National Broadband Ireland has donated €25,000 to St. Vincent de Paul Killarney.

The donation was made at SVP’s local conference, to help individuals and families over the Christmas period.

The contribution was made to mark NBI’s 25,000th connection to its fibre broadband network, which was at the Cahernane House Hotel.

Meanwhile, six Kerry community groups received grants from the RISE Community Fund, supported by NBI.

Banna Community Rescue Boats Ireland, Cheshire Kerry, Inch Community Council, Island OrganiX, Killarney Cardiac Response Unit and Listowel Community Centre, were each awarded €1000 under the fund.