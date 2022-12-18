Advertisement
SVP Killarney among 7 beneficiaries from NBI and RISE Community Fund donations

Dec 18, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrynews
SVP Killarney among 7 beneficiaries from NBI and RISE Community Fund donations
Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland with a cheque handover from NBI donation of €25K to SVP Killarney to mark the milestone of 25K connections. Also pictured : • Breda Dwyer, Area President for SVP Killarney and Mary Frances Behan, Regional Vice President, SVP Kerry . Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail :        [email protected] Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
National Broadband Ireland has donated €25,000 to St. Vincent de Paul Killarney.

 

The donation was made at SVP’s local conference, to help individuals and families over the Christmas period.

The contribution was made to mark NBI’s 25,000th connection to its fibre broadband network, which was at the Cahernane House Hotel.

 

Meanwhile, six Kerry community groups received grants from the RISE Community Fund, supported by NBI.

 

Banna Community Rescue Boats Ireland, Cheshire Kerry, Inch Community Council, Island OrganiX, Killarney Cardiac Response Unit and Listowel Community Centre, were each awarded €1000 under the fund.

