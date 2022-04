St Vincent de Paul in Kerry is urgently appealing for donations for Ukrainian families.

It’s estimated that 2,000 Ukrainians have now arrived in Kerry.

The society is looking for donations of clothes, shoes (sizes 4-8), toiletries and vouchers so they can buy items for themselves.

Donations can be dropped into all SVP shops and offices throughout the county.

Those wishing to make a financial donation can do so by visiting www.svp.ie/donate and choosing the South West region.