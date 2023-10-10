Advertisement
News

SVP Kerry says social welfare increase won’t make much difference to most vulnerable

Oct 10, 2023 17:11 By radiokerrynews
SVP Kerry says social welfare increase won’t make much difference to most vulnerable
Share this article

A representative from St Vincent de Paul in Kerry says the society would've liked social welfare to be increased further to help the most vulnerable in society.

Ahead of Budget 2024, St Vincent de Paul called for a minimum weekly adjustment of €27.50 in welfare rates to prevent an increase in poverty.

This afternoon, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe announced there’ll be a €12 increase in weekly social protection.

Advertisement

Paddy Kevane from St Vincent de Paul Kerry says the increase is welcome but he feels it won’t make a huge difference:

It was also announced in Budget 2024 that a thousand Gardaí are to be hired.

Advertisement

Chief Executive with Tralee Chamber Alliance, Colette O’Connor has welcomed this.

She says having additional Garda visibility is the biggest deterrent of crime:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tralee Chamber Alliance CEO, Colette O’Connor also says there’s a significant amount of employment in Kerry.

However, she says it’s difficult to find people suitable to fill these the roles.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gardaí continue appeal for witnesses to fatal collision in North Kerry
Advertisement
Mother of Tralee teenager who died from cancer speaks out against assisted dying at Oireachtas Committee
Redemptorist priest says time is right for more lay-led ceremonies in Catholic Church
Advertisement

Recommended

Victory for MTU
Sport

Victory for MTU

Oct 10, 2023 17:44
Daly's Triumph at Cycling Ireland Hill Climb Championship
Mother of Tralee teenager who died from cancer speaks out against assisted dying at Oireachtas Committee
Gardaí continue appeal for witnesses to fatal collision in North Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus