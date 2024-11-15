Sustainable tourism event to take place in Dingle

Munster Technological University and Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance will be hosting a two day sustainable tourism event in Dingle.

The International Regenerative Tourism Conference will take place on November 19th and 20th.

The conference will welcome tourism businesses, academics, policy makers, and local authorities to consider strategies for a more holistic, balanced approach to tourism.

MaryRose Stafford, Executive Head of School of Business, Computing and Humanities at MTU explains that ‘Regenerative Tourism is an approach to business development that makes a positive impact by championing the local place, benefiting host communities, tackling climate action, empowering visitors and delivering long term sustainability and profitability’.

Caroline Boland from DPTA says that ‘As destinations like the Dingle Peninsula are heavily reliant on tourism with one in five jobs in tourism in Kerry, we need to constantly be aware of the impact that tourism can have on both the environment and our communities. Participating in this CE4RT EU project has given the participating businesses new ideas in terms of the circular economy, visitor experiences, biodiversity, climate action and reiterated the importance of our Irish language, heritage and culture.’

The delegates will hear from representatives of the Dingle Sustainability Energy Association, Fáilte Ireland, Kerry County Council and Dublin City Council on various initiatives that can support sustainable tourism businesses. The delegates will also travel around the Peninsula to visit communities and businesses who are leading the way in regenerative practices, including Anne’s Coffee Shop in Camp, Maharees Conservation Group, Castlegregory Community Council, Louis Mulcahy Pottery and Gallarus Oratory and Visitor Centre.}