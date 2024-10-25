The Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance wins category at the ETCN Awards

The Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance was named the winner of the Intangible Heritage and Festivals category at the European Cultural Tourism Network (ECTN) Awards.

The ceremony took place in Dublin last night in Custom House Quay.

Advertisement

The Awards are open to tourist destinations across Europe, showcasing sustainable cultural tourism under several categories.

Advertisement

Cultural tourism is the fastest growing sector of European tourism. Cultural Tourism products and services are important factors in sustainable development, contributing to the protection and promotion of cultural heritage, the extension of the tourism period, as well as increasing culture and heritage awareness among tourists and host communities, regional GDP and its multiplier effects.

The Awards have been organised since 2014 by ECTN around annual themes, for the benefit of destinations, communities, associations, businesses, citizens and visitors.

Advertisement

The Dingle Peninsula Cultural Calendar of Events provided by The Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance celebrates and promotes the 32 community led festivals and events, voluntary committees and hundreds of volunteers across Corca Dhuibhne every year.